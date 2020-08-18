Trinidad: Woman beaten on road; suspect charged

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday night after he was reportedly filmed beating a woman on the road.

At around 9 pm on Sunday, the Central Command Centre received a domestic violence report and conveyed the information to officers on mobile patrol. WPC Harper and PC Francois, attached to the Cunupia Police Station, quickly made their way to the Hillview Park area.

Officers observed a young woman, clad in a pink top and blue shorts distressed on the middle of the road. She informed the officers that the father of her children had been beating her along the roadway. Witnesses gave statements to the police.

Bystanders informed the officers who went in search of the suspect and found him walking along Day Drive, Cunupia, minutes later.

The suspect was taken to the Cunupia Police Station where he was formally charged today, Monday, August 17th, 2020, by WPC Harper.

Shaquille Sarjeant 22, will appear before a Chaguanas Magistrate on Tuesday.

The alleged victim, who is a mother of two, was referred to Victim and Witness Support Unit and the Gender-Based Violence Unit of the TTPS. The children were handed over to their grandfather for safekeeping.