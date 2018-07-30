Trinidad: Woman, 18, raped twice

(TRINIDAD NEWSDAY) – AN 18-YEAR-OLD Central woman was abducted early Saturday and taken to a lonely area at Perseverance Road, Chaguanas where she was raped by one of her abductors.

The woman was then driven to a second location, this time in Freeport where she was again raped by another man.

According to reports, the victim was awaiting transport in Couva at around 4 am when a car with three occupants stopped. The woman asked to be taken to an area in Central Trinidad where she lives. She was instead taken to a forested area off Perseverance Road where she was raped by one of the three men.

They then drove to another location in Freeport where another of the three men raped her. She was then dropped off in Chase Village. She alerted a passer-by who took her to the Freeport Police Station where a report was made. The woman was taken to a District Medical Officer where she was medically examined.

Central Division Police said yesterday this was the second incident in which three men in a car have picked up a woman and then took turns raping her. Three weeks ago a woman boarded a car with three occupants in Curepe and asked to be taken to Kelly Village. She was instead taken to Bejucal Road off Warren Road where she was raped by two of the three suspects.