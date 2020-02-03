Don't Miss
Trinidad: Wife charged with failing to report rape and molestation of child by dad

By Trinidad Express
February 3, 2020

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A man who allegedly raped and molested his child, and his wife who failed to report the alleged crimes, have been arrested.

Officers of the Northern Division’s CPU arrested the 40-year-old man for two counts of sexual penetration against a child and one count of sexual touching of a child.

His 37-year-old wife was also arrested on one count of failing to report sexual abuse of a minor.

WPC Lee-Periera of the Northern Division’s CPU laid the charges and the couple is expected to appear before an Arima Magistrate today.

Officers of the Tobago Division’s CPU arrested a 20-year-old man for two counts of sexual penetration against a child and two counts of sexual touching of a child.

WPC Corbin-Clarke of the Tobago Division’s CPU laid the charges and the man is expected to appear before a Scarborough Magistrate today, Monday 3rd February, 2020.

The exercises were spearheaded by W/Superintendent (Ag.), George and Assistant Superintendent of Police, Nowbutt and supervised by Inspector (Ag.) Singh and W/Sergeant Morton all of the CPU.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

