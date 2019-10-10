Don't Miss
Trinidad: Watchman arrested by same police officers who beat him earlier

By Trinidad Express
October 10, 2019

Two police officers charged in connection with watchman’s assault

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Two police officers, who are also brothers, are expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate today on allegations of misbehaviour in public office.

The brothers were held on Monday by officers of the Professional Standards Bureau following an inquiry into allegations of assault and wrongful prosecution made by a Port of Spain city Corporation watchman.

The watchman alleged that on March 18, he was at the Trust Mart Grocery along the Western Main Road in St James, when he was confronted by the two police officers.

He claimed he was assaulted, and when he told the officers he was going to report them, he was threatened.

The watchman reported that when he went to the Central Police Station in Port of Spain to make the report, he was confronted by the same two officers who arrested him.

They kept him in the station’s jail overnight, before charging him with the offences of using obscene language, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty.

After the watchman was brought to court and granted bail, he made a report to the Bureau.

An investigation was initiated by ACP Totaram Dookhie, with assistance from Sup Anthony Remy, Inspector SHeridon Hill, Cpl Paul Mohammed, and PC Ian Mitchell.

The two men were held on Monday and on Tuesday, the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC gave instructions to charge the two officers.

Gaspard SC also gave indicated that the charges which were previously initiated against the victim on March 19 will be discontinued.

