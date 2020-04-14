Trinidad: UWI team seeks to manufacture ventilators, masks

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – A team from the Faculty of Engineering, UWI St Augustine has embarked on a project to locally manufacture ventilators, face shields, N95 face masks for medical professionals as well as face masks for the general public in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the team has asked for support from companies and citizens to ensure the project is a success.

According to a statement from the UWI, since initial work began in mid-March 2020, this project has received support from the Ministry of Health, Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association, CARIRI—The Caribbean Industrial Research Institute—local manufacturers, and companies such as Label House, Advanced Foam, Ace Printery, Lensyl Products, Daisy’s Exclusive, TYE Manufacturing, MIC, Peake Technologies Limited, Thermoplas, Electrosign Ltd. and V&S Pharmaceuticals.

But the university said there is much more to be done.

As such the team needs funding, materials for face masks and respirators, mechanical and industrial components for ventilators, as well as other in-kind resources, and appropriate connections in the fields of procurement and manufacturing.

It has called on companies and the general public to join in this special #UWIAgainstCOVID19 initiative.