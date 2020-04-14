Don't Miss

Trinidad: UWI team seeks to manufacture ventilators, masks

By Trinidad Guardian
April 14, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Doctors at the POSGH ICU use face shields made by Label House

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – A team from the Faculty of Engineering, UWI St Augustine has embarked on a project to locally manufacture ventilators, face shields, N95 face masks for medical professionals as well as face masks for the general public in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the team has asked for support from companies and citizens to ensure the project is a success.

According to a statement from the UWI, since initial work began in mid-March 2020, this project has received support from the Ministry of Health, Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association, CARIRI—The Caribbean Industrial Research Institute—local manufacturers, and companies such as Label House, Advanced Foam, Ace Printery, Lensyl Products, Daisy’s Exclusive, TYE Manufacturing, MIC, Peake Technologies Limited, Thermoplas, Electrosign Ltd. and V&S Pharmaceuticals.

But the university said there is much more to be done.

As such the team needs funding, materials for face masks and respirators, mechanical and industrial components for ventilators, as well as other in-kind resources, and appropriate connections in the fields of procurement and manufacturing.

It has called on companies and the general public to join in this special #UWIAgainstCOVID19 initiative.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Trinidad and Tobago News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.