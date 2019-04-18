Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

Trinidad: US$6m ransom demand for Jamaican businessman

By Rhondor Dowlat
April 18, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share1
+1
1 Shares

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A Ja­maican na­tion­al who is the co-own­er of a phar­ma­cy in Mara­bel­la was kid­napped from his home in Palmiste, San Fer­nan­do, on Sun­day and a US$6 mil­lion ran­som de­mand­ed for his safe re­lease.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, Yohan Chin was at his home at Mon­i­ca Dri­ve, Palmiste, in the com­pa­ny of a woman when a group of men dressed in po­lice uni­forms and wear­ing ski masks and hats with the mark­ings “Po­lice” stormed on­to the prop­er­ty.

In an of­fi­cial po­lice re­port, Chin’s 36-year-old busi­ness part­ner, al­so of Mon­i­ca Dri­ve, told po­lice that at about 5.15 am on Sun­day, he re­ceived a phone call from Chin, who told him that armed men dressed in po­lice uni­forms came to his home ear­li­er that day, snatched him and took him to an un­known lo­ca­tion.

The busi­ness­man said Chin told him to or­gan­ise some mon­ey and that he would call him back with fur­ther in­struc­tions. He al­so claimed Chin in­struct­ed him to go to his house, which is lo­cat­ed four hous­es away from his home, and move his Porsche Panam­era and take it to his home for safe­keep­ing. The busi­ness­man al­so told po­lice Chin told him to or­gan­ise $400,000 and asked for him not to in­volve the po­lice.

The busi­ness­man told po­lice that’s when he went to Chin’s house he dis­cov­ered it to­tal­ly ran­sacked and he al­so met the woman, who told him she was asleep when she was awak­ened by the com­mo­tion. The busi­ness­man said the woman told him she saw men dressed in what looked like tac­ti­cal po­lice uni­forms, two of whom were wear­ing ski masks and hats marked ‘Po­lice.’

The busi­ness­man told the po­lice that when he lat­er re­moved Chin’s Porsche he re­ceived nu­mer­ous calls af­ter from Chin’s cell­phone with var­i­ous in­struc­tions, in­clud­ing re­quest­ing that he or­gan­ise cer­tain amounts of cash.

On Tues­day, the busi­ness­man told po­lice he got an­oth­er call from Chin, this time in­struct­ing that he sell the Porsche and his Mer­cedes Benz car al­so. The busi­ness­man al­so claimed Chin told him to con­tact their at­tor­ney and or­gan­ise to sell a piece of land at Boy Cato Road in Chin Chin to make up the US$6 mil­lion ran­som.

Po­lice said Chin has not been heard of or seen since.

Sgt Williams, as­sist­ed by a team of of­fi­cers from the An­ti-Kid­nap­ping Unit in­clud­ing ASP Pa­ri­man, sub­se­quent­ly de­tained Chin’s busi­ness part­ner for ques­tion­ing.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share1
+1
1 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.