Trinidad: US$6m ransom demand for Jamaican businessman

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A Ja­maican na­tion­al who is the co-own­er of a phar­ma­cy in Mara­bel­la was kid­napped from his home in Palmiste, San Fer­nan­do, on Sun­day and a US$6 mil­lion ran­som de­mand­ed for his safe re­lease.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, Yohan Chin was at his home at Mon­i­ca Dri­ve, Palmiste, in the com­pa­ny of a woman when a group of men dressed in po­lice uni­forms and wear­ing ski masks and hats with the mark­ings “Po­lice” stormed on­to the prop­er­ty.

In an of­fi­cial po­lice re­port, Chin’s 36-year-old busi­ness part­ner, al­so of Mon­i­ca Dri­ve, told po­lice that at about 5.15 am on Sun­day, he re­ceived a phone call from Chin, who told him that armed men dressed in po­lice uni­forms came to his home ear­li­er that day, snatched him and took him to an un­known lo­ca­tion.

The busi­ness­man said Chin told him to or­gan­ise some mon­ey and that he would call him back with fur­ther in­struc­tions. He al­so claimed Chin in­struct­ed him to go to his house, which is lo­cat­ed four hous­es away from his home, and move his Porsche Panam­era and take it to his home for safe­keep­ing. The busi­ness­man al­so told po­lice Chin told him to or­gan­ise $400,000 and asked for him not to in­volve the po­lice.

The busi­ness­man told po­lice that’s when he went to Chin’s house he dis­cov­ered it to­tal­ly ran­sacked and he al­so met the woman, who told him she was asleep when she was awak­ened by the com­mo­tion. The busi­ness­man said the woman told him she saw men dressed in what looked like tac­ti­cal po­lice uni­forms, two of whom were wear­ing ski masks and hats marked ‘Po­lice.’

The busi­ness­man told the po­lice that when he lat­er re­moved Chin’s Porsche he re­ceived nu­mer­ous calls af­ter from Chin’s cell­phone with var­i­ous in­struc­tions, in­clud­ing re­quest­ing that he or­gan­ise cer­tain amounts of cash.

On Tues­day, the busi­ness­man told po­lice he got an­oth­er call from Chin, this time in­struct­ing that he sell the Porsche and his Mer­cedes Benz car al­so. The busi­ness­man al­so claimed Chin told him to con­tact their at­tor­ney and or­gan­ise to sell a piece of land at Boy Cato Road in Chin Chin to make up the US$6 mil­lion ran­som.

Po­lice said Chin has not been heard of or seen since.

Sgt Williams, as­sist­ed by a team of of­fi­cers from the An­ti-Kid­nap­ping Unit in­clud­ing ASP Pa­ri­man, sub­se­quent­ly de­tained Chin’s busi­ness part­ner for ques­tion­ing.

