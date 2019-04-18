Trinidad: US$6m ransom demand for Jamaican businessman

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A Jamaican national who is the co-owner of a pharmacy in Marabella was kidnapped from his home in Palmiste, San Fernando, on Sunday and a US$6 million ransom demanded for his safe release.
According to a police report, Yohan Chin was at his home at Monica Drive, Palmiste, in the company of a woman when a group of men dressed in police uniforms and wearing ski masks and hats with the markings “Police” stormed onto the property.
In an official police report, Chin’s 36-year-old business partner, also of Monica Drive, told police that at about 5.15 am on Sunday, he received a phone call from Chin, who told him that armed men dressed in police uniforms came to his home earlier that day, snatched him and took him to an unknown location.
The businessman said Chin told him to organise some money and that he would call him back with further instructions. He also claimed Chin instructed him to go to his house, which is located four houses away from his home, and move his Porsche Panamera and take it to his home for safekeeping. The businessman also told police Chin told him to organise $400,000 and asked for him not to involve the police.
The businessman told police that’s when he went to Chin’s house he discovered it totally ransacked and he also met the woman, who told him she was asleep when she was awakened by the commotion. The businessman said the woman told him she saw men dressed in what looked like tactical police uniforms, two of whom were wearing ski masks and hats marked ‘Police.’
The businessman told the police that when he later removed Chin’s Porsche he received numerous calls after from Chin’s cellphone with various instructions, including requesting that he organise certain amounts of cash.
On Tuesday, the businessman told police he got another call from Chin, this time instructing that he sell the Porsche and his Mercedes Benz car also. The businessman also claimed Chin told him to contact their attorney and organise to sell a piece of land at Boy Cato Road in Chin Chin to make up the US$6 million ransom.
Police said Chin has not been heard of or seen since.
Sgt Williams, assisted by a team of officers from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit including ASP Pariman, subsequently detained Chin’s business partner for questioning.