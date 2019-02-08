Trinidad: Two overnight murders push toll to 58

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Two men were killed during five separate shooting incidents within a period of two hours in North, Central and South Trinidad on Thursday night, pushing the murder toll to 58 by 11 pm.
According to police reports, the two fatal shootings happened in Port-of-Spain and Rousillac.
In the first incident at about 9.30 pm, Curtis Mc Kenzie was shot several times about his body by a gunman while at Picadilly Street. He was taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Fifteen minutes afterwards in Rousillac, police said gunmen walked into a bar and opened fire on a man behind the bar. The man, whose name has not yet been released, was shot three times. He died on the scene.
Police said there were three other shootings at Nelson Street in Port-of-Spain; Enterprise, Chaguanas and Macoya, Tunapuna, where a woman was shot and wounded.
Guardian Media will update this story as soon as more information comes to hand.
Investigations are continuing into all five incidents.