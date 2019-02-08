Trinidad: Two overnight murders push toll to 58

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Two men were killed dur­ing five sep­a­rate shoot­ing in­ci­dents with­in a pe­ri­od of two hours in North, Cen­tral and South Trinidad on Thurs­day night, push­ing the mur­der toll to 58 by 11 pm.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice re­ports, the two fa­tal shoot­ings hap­pened in Port-of-Spain and Rousil­lac.

In the first in­ci­dent at about 9.30 pm, Cur­tis Mc Ken­zie was shot sev­er­al times about his body by a gun­man while at Pica­dil­ly Street. He was tak­en to the Port-of-Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal where he was pro­nounced dead on ar­rival.

Fif­teen min­utes af­ter­wards in Rousil­lac, po­lice said gun­men walked in­to a bar and opened fire on a man be­hind the bar. The man, whose name has not yet been re­leased, was shot three times. He died on the scene.

Po­lice said there were three oth­er shoot­ings at Nel­son Street in Port-of-Spain; En­ter­prise, Ch­agua­nas and Ma­coya, Tu­na­puna, where a woman was shot and wound­ed.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing in­to all five in­ci­dents.