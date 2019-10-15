Trinidad: Two men arrested with fake US currency

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Two men were arrested and a quantity of forged US currency seized by officers of the Special Branch and Northern Division during an anti-crime exercise conducted in the Tunapuna district last week.
During the exercise which was conducted around 11 pm, on Thursday 10th October 2019, officers intercepted a vehicle with a lone male occupant along the Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the officers finding $1,200 of forged US currency in the man’s possession.
The suspect of Tacarigua was arrested and taken to the Tunapuna Police Station for questioning. Later that same night, officers of the Tunapuna Criminal Investigations Department and the Northern Division Task Force, executed a search warrant at a house in St. Clair Gardens, Trincity, where they found $26,800 in forged US currency.
A 46-year-old man who was found in the house at the time of the exercise was arrested in connection with the find.