Trinidad: Two men arrested with fake US currency

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Two men were ar­rest­ed and a quan­ti­ty of forged US cur­ren­cy seized by of­fi­cers of the Spe­cial Branch and North­ern Di­vi­sion dur­ing an an­ti-crime ex­er­cise con­duct­ed in the Tu­na­puna dis­trict last week.

Dur­ing the ex­er­cise which was con­duct­ed around 11 pm, on Thurs­day 10th Oc­to­ber 2019, of­fi­cers in­ter­cept­ed a ve­hi­cle with a lone male oc­cu­pant along the East­ern Main Road, Tu­na­puna.

A search of the ve­hi­cle re­sult­ed in the of­fi­cers find­ing $1,200 of forged US cur­ren­cy in the man’s pos­ses­sion.

The sus­pect of Tacarigua was ar­rest­ed and tak­en to the Tu­na­puna Po­lice Sta­tion for ques­tion­ing. Lat­er that same night, of­fi­cers of the Tu­na­puna Crim­i­nal In­ves­ti­ga­tions De­part­ment and the North­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force, ex­e­cut­ed a search war­rant at a house in St. Clair Gar­dens, Trinci­ty, where they found $26,800 in forged US cur­ren­cy.

A 46-year-old man who was found in the house at the time of the ex­er­cise was ar­rest­ed in con­nec­tion with the find.

