Trinidad: Two men arrested with fake US currency

By Trinidad Guardian
October 14, 2019

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Two men were ar­rest­ed and a quan­ti­ty of forged US cur­ren­cy seized by of­fi­cers of the Spe­cial Branch and North­ern Di­vi­sion dur­ing an an­ti-crime ex­er­cise con­duct­ed in the Tu­na­puna dis­trict last week.

Dur­ing the ex­er­cise which was con­duct­ed around 11 pm, on Thurs­day 10th Oc­to­ber 2019, of­fi­cers in­ter­cept­ed a ve­hi­cle with a lone male oc­cu­pant along the East­ern Main Road, Tu­na­puna.

A search of the ve­hi­cle re­sult­ed in the of­fi­cers find­ing $1,200 of forged US cur­ren­cy in the man’s pos­ses­sion.

The sus­pect of Tacarigua was ar­rest­ed and tak­en to the Tu­na­puna Po­lice Sta­tion for ques­tion­ing. Lat­er that same night, of­fi­cers of the Tu­na­puna Crim­i­nal In­ves­ti­ga­tions De­part­ment and the North­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force, ex­e­cut­ed a search war­rant at a house in St. Clair Gar­dens, Trinci­ty, where they found $26,800 in forged US cur­ren­cy.

A 46-year-old man who was found in the house at the time of the ex­er­cise was ar­rest­ed in con­nec­tion with the find.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

