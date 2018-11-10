Trinidad: Two killed as vehicle ploughs into cyclists

Share This On:

(CMC) – At least two people were killed and several others injured after a motor car ploughed into a number of cyclists along the Beethan Highway, just on the outskirts of the capital, on Saturday.

Police said that British national Jonna Banks, 40, and employee with British Petroleum Trinidad and Tobago (BPtt) and Joe Browne, a chef at a popular restaurant here, died as a result of the accident that occurred during the early hours on Saturday.

Banks died at the scene while Browne later died at the Mount Hope Medical Complex. They were part of the Slipstream Cycling Club of Port of Spain, who were participating in their weekly exercise. several other cyclists were also injured in the accident.

The unidentified driver of the vehicle claimed that one of his tyres blew out prior to the accident and one of the cyclists told reporters that he heard a screeching noise before the accident and saw several of his colleagues tossed into the air and landing na nearby ditch.

A statement from ArriveAlive

Unfortunately, to our knowledge, T&T does not have independent trained crash investigators to analyses these types of FRTA. However, we have faith that the TTPS will follow the necessary procedures and conduct a thorough investigation to the best of their ability including breathalysing the driver, and examine all the cameras in the vicinity of this fatal collision. These Fourteen cyclists set out from the Oval this morning at 6.15 am with TTPS escort, for their weekend ride. One of the cyclists said he heard a screeching noise before the car hit the group, and tossed many of them into the nearby ditch.

Our condolences go out to the families of the loved ones lost on the Beetham this morning! Our condolences to the cycling fraternity! We are devastated by today’s events. Our thoughts and prayers are wish you.

Our roads continue to be a dangerous environment and we all have a responsibility, more particularly, drivers to respect vulnerable road users like cyclists and pedestrians.

Joe Brown, Jaffa, has sponsored our World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims over the years and it’s tragic he should loose his life on our roads.