Trinidad: Two killed, 2 critical after drive-by shooting

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Two peo­ple are dead and two wound­ed af­ter a dri­ve-by shoot­ing in Port-of-Spain on Sat­ur­day evening.

Ac­cord­ing to re­ports, Javon Ass­ing, Atia Haynes, Is­rael Cox and Akeem Grant were stand­ing on the cor­ner of Queen and Nel­son Streets around 6.46 pm on Sat­ur­day when the at­tack hap­pened.

Po­lice said a sil­ver AD wag­on was head­ing along the street when the front seat pas­sen­ger be­gan shoot­ing at the group.

All four were hit and lat­er rushed to Port-of-Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal where Ass­ing, 34 and Haynes, 28, a sin­gle moth­er of one, suc­cumbed to their in­juries.

Cox, 23 and Grant, 36, were said to be in crit­i­cal con­di­tion at the Port of Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal up to last night.

Ass­ing, Cox and Grant were all from Dun­can Street while Haynes lived at East Dry Riv­er, Port-of-Spain.

Rel­a­tives and friends post­ed con­do­lences on Haynes’ Face­book page yes­ter­day morn­ing, lament­ing that her chil­dren are now moth­er­less.

One poster de­scribed Haynes as a dar­ling with a big mouth while oth­ers called for the “trig­ger hap­py fools” to stop the mur­ders.

Haynes’ moth­er, Fran­ka Ol­livierie, was sched­uled to cel­e­brate her birth­day in a week’s time but those plans have now been dashed.

“My birth­day com­ing Sun­day, this is my birth­day gift. This is what I get for my birth­day gift. But Jah keep me strong,” said Ol­livier­rie, who ques­tioned why vi­o­lence con­tin­ued to per­pet­u­ate in the area.

“What is all this for, why is we peo­ple have to be go­ing down.”

She called on love to come through the com­mu­ni­ty.

“We peo­ple have to know thy­self, when they love thy­self they will love any­body who com­ing around here. Is not about mon­ey you know. Mon­ey is not the ob­ject,” Ol­livier­rie said.

Her sis­ter Shireen Ol­livierie al­so lament­ed that yet an­oth­er mem­ber of her fam­i­ly had been lost to gun vi­o­lence.

“It pains. This pain’s over­bear­ing now. I lose so many of rel­a­tives by the bul­let and this is high-class non­sense with my peo­ple,” she said.

“The pain …, is high time black peo­ple stop the killing of one an­oth­er, it is un­nec­es­sary.”

Ass­ing’s Face­book page was al­so filled with con­do­lences, with many of his friends ex­press­ing shock that he had been killed. He was de­scribed as a “good soul.”

In a sep­a­rate in­ci­dent on Sat­ur­day night, a man was shot dead along the West­ern Main Road in Care­nage.

Po­lice have iden­ti­fied the man on­ly as “Ree­ba” Su­perville. He was shot while stand­ing along the road around mid­night on Sat­ur­day.

( 0 ) ( 0 )