Trinidad: Two busted for ATM fraud; thousands in cash and blank cards recovered

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Police have made “a major breakthrough” in a case in­volving an increase in fraudulent automated banking machine (ABM) transactions at the One Wood­brook Place branch of First Citizens (FCB).

According to a news release from the TTPS, on Friday, members of the Fraud Squad’s ABM Task Force, in partnership with FCB security officials, were carrying out surveillance at the location when they observed two men acting suspiciously at one of the machines.

The men then left the location and proceeded to a house at Sydneyham Avenue, St. Ann’s. Officers obtained a search warrant for the premises and conducted a search of the house in the presence of the two male suspects.

The search resulted in 200 blank ABM cards, along with $200,000 in cash being discovered inside the house.

The men were subsequently arrested in connection with the finds.

The Financial Intelligence Bureau and the Cyber Crime Unit were contacted and investigations are ongoing.