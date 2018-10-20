Trinidad: TSTT gives flood shelters free WiFi

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — TSTT is working to provide a little extra measure of comfort to citizens displaced due to flooding across the country by installing wireless internet equipment at relief shelters.
This move is to provide WiFi access to relief coordinators at the centres and for the families who have been displaced by the week’s unprecedented flooding, TSTT said in a release.
The company said systems have already been installed at Arouca Community Centre and TSTT will be targeting locations based on data from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) thereafter.
Hundreds of people have been forced out of their homes due to rising flood waters over the past 48 hours and are seeking shelter at designated relief centres. TSTT said the provision of free WiFi will enable affected families to stay in touch with loved ones and better communicate their needs in a timely manner. The service, it added, can also be used to provide entertainment and help families, especially those with young children, create some normalcy in what is otherwise traumatic circumstances.
It said work is continuing through the night for as long as it is safe to do so, with systems earmarked for Madras Government Primary, La Horquetta, Pinto Community Centre and Mayaro. It added that more locations will be added as these venues become fully activated.