Trinidad: TSTT gives flood shelters free WiFi

By Trinidad Guardian
October 20, 2018

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — TSTT is work­ing to pro­vide a lit­tle ex­tra mea­sure of com­fort to cit­i­zens dis­placed due to flood­ing across the coun­try by in­stalling wire­less in­ter­net equip­ment at re­lief shel­ters.

This move is to pro­vide WiFi ac­cess to re­lief co­or­di­na­tors at the cen­tres and for the fam­i­lies who have been dis­placed by the week’s un­prece­dent­ed flood­ing, TSTT said in a re­lease.

The com­pa­ny said sys­tems have al­ready been in­stalled at Arou­ca Com­mu­ni­ty Cen­tre and TSTT will be tar­get­ing lo­ca­tions based on da­ta from the Of­fice of Dis­as­ter Pre­pared­ness and Man­age­ment (ODPM) there­after.

Hun­dreds of peo­ple have been forced out of their homes due to ris­ing flood wa­ters over the past 48 hours and are seek­ing shel­ter at des­ig­nat­ed re­lief cen­tres. TSTT said the pro­vi­sion of free WiFi will en­able af­fect­ed fam­i­lies to stay in touch with loved ones and bet­ter com­mu­ni­cate their needs in a time­ly man­ner. The ser­vice, it added, can al­so be used to pro­vide en­ter­tain­ment and help fam­i­lies, es­pe­cial­ly those with young chil­dren, cre­ate some nor­mal­cy in what is oth­er­wise trau­mat­ic cir­cum­stances.

It said work is con­tin­u­ing through the night for as long as it is safe to do so, with sys­tems ear­marked for Madras Gov­ern­ment Pri­ma­ry, La Hor­quet­ta, Pin­to Com­mu­ni­ty Cen­tre and Ma­yaro. It added that more lo­ca­tions will be added as these venues be­come ful­ly ac­ti­vat­ed.

