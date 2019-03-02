Trinidad: Toddler fatally crushed by family’s vehicle

Share This On:

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, March 1, CMC – Police are investigating the death of a two-year-old girl, who died at the San Fernando General Hospital, south of here, more than 24 hours after she was found under back wheel of her father’s vehicle.

Police said that Devika Dass, who lived with her family at Carapichaima, a small town in west central Trinidad, succumbed to her injuries at the Intensive Care Unit of the San Fernando General Hospital.

The authorities say they are probing reports that the child was in the father’s garage when a bystander found her motionless beneath the car, with the back wheel on her chest.

The child was taken to the Couva District Health Facility and then to the San Fernando General Hospital.