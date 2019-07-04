Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

Trinidad: Toddler crushed to death by truck

By TRINIDAD GUARDIAN
July 4, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share356
356 Shares

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — In what can on­ly be de­scribed as a freak ac­ci­dent two-year-old Ter­raci­na Ariel Meena Mooni­lal was crushed to death by the wheel of a truck in front of her hum­ble home in Waller­field on Wednes­day morn­ing.

Un­know­ing­ly to the truck dri­ver, he drove off but was stopped a short dis­tance away by scream­ing vil­lagers and chil­dren and told of the tragedy that struck.

The in­ci­dent oc­curred short­ly be­fore 8 am.

Speak­ing with the Guardian Me­dia, the tod­dler’s moth­er, Corine Charles, 20, said she was out­side the house wash­ing and had left her daugh­ter in the house but had placed a wood­en bar­ri­er in front of the door­way to en­sure that she was se­cured in­doors.

She said a few min­utes be­fore the hor­rif­ic or­deal, her 12-year-old nephew came to use the wash­room, “two trucks came in and one turn at the dead end and drove off but the oth­er one stopped and called the boy to ask him di­rec­tions and is on­ly when the truck drove off he saw Ter­raci­na on the road and screamed out to me that the child ly­ing there.”

“When I run and see I saw her…her head was crushed and she was dead. I start to scream and cry, ” she added.

Charles said she strong­ly be­lieves that when Ter­raci­na saw her cousin stand­ing out­side she rocked the bar­ri­er-break­ing free and ran out and stood next to him but in front of the truck’s wheel.

The tod­dler’s cousin nei­ther the truck dri­ver saw the lit­tle girl on the road­way.

The child was tak­en by am­bu­lance to the Ari­ma Dis­trict Health Fa­cil­i­ty but was pro­nounced dead on ar­rival.

(0)(1)
Tweet
Pin
Share356
356 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.