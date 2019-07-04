Trinidad: Toddler crushed to death by truck

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — In what can only be described as a freak accident two-year-old Terracina Ariel Meena Moonilal was crushed to death by the wheel of a truck in front of her humble home in Wallerfield on Wednesday morning.
Unknowingly to the truck driver, he drove off but was stopped a short distance away by screaming villagers and children and told of the tragedy that struck.
The incident occurred shortly before 8 am.
Speaking with the Guardian Media, the toddler’s mother, Corine Charles, 20, said she was outside the house washing and had left her daughter in the house but had placed a wooden barrier in front of the doorway to ensure that she was secured indoors.
She said a few minutes before the horrific ordeal, her 12-year-old nephew came to use the washroom, “two trucks came in and one turn at the dead end and drove off but the other one stopped and called the boy to ask him directions and is only when the truck drove off he saw Terracina on the road and screamed out to me that the child lying there.”
“When I run and see I saw her…her head was crushed and she was dead. I start to scream and cry, ” she added.
Charles said she strongly believes that when Terracina saw her cousin standing outside she rocked the barrier-breaking free and ran out and stood next to him but in front of the truck’s wheel.
The toddler’s cousin neither the truck driver saw the little girl on the roadway.
The child was taken by ambulance to the Arima District Health Facility but was pronounced dead on arrival.