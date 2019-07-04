Trinidad: Toddler crushed to death by truck

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — In what can on­ly be de­scribed as a freak ac­ci­dent two-year-old Ter­raci­na Ariel Meena Mooni­lal was crushed to death by the wheel of a truck in front of her hum­ble home in Waller­field on Wednes­day morn­ing.

Un­know­ing­ly to the truck dri­ver, he drove off but was stopped a short dis­tance away by scream­ing vil­lagers and chil­dren and told of the tragedy that struck.

The in­ci­dent oc­curred short­ly be­fore 8 am.

Speak­ing with the Guardian Me­dia, the tod­dler’s moth­er, Corine Charles, 20, said she was out­side the house wash­ing and had left her daugh­ter in the house but had placed a wood­en bar­ri­er in front of the door­way to en­sure that she was se­cured in­doors.

She said a few min­utes be­fore the hor­rif­ic or­deal, her 12-year-old nephew came to use the wash­room, “two trucks came in and one turn at the dead end and drove off but the oth­er one stopped and called the boy to ask him di­rec­tions and is on­ly when the truck drove off he saw Ter­raci­na on the road and screamed out to me that the child ly­ing there.”

“When I run and see I saw her…her head was crushed and she was dead. I start to scream and cry, ” she added.

Charles said she strong­ly be­lieves that when Ter­raci­na saw her cousin stand­ing out­side she rocked the bar­ri­er-break­ing free and ran out and stood next to him but in front of the truck’s wheel.

The tod­dler’s cousin nei­ther the truck dri­ver saw the lit­tle girl on the road­way.

The child was tak­en by am­bu­lance to the Ari­ma Dis­trict Health Fa­cil­i­ty but was pro­nounced dead on ar­rival.

