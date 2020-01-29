Trinidad: Tobago woman set on fire

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – A 19 year old woman was air­lift­ed to Trinidad, af­ter she was al­leged­ly set on fire by un­known men, on Tues­day night.

She was found near Kil­gwyn Bay, near the Apex Restau­rant and Bar.

The vic­tim has been iden­ti­fied as Al­lena Di­al of Rise­land Trace, Carn­bee, a kitchen as­sis­tant em­ployed with the Tris­tar Restau­rant.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice re­ports the in­ci­dent oc­curred short­ly be­fore 9pm on Tues­day.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands that the woman told po­lice she was at an area near Kil­gwyn Bay, when two un­known men doused her with a flam­ma­ble sub­stance and set her on fire.

We are told that the woman ran to the Apex Restau­rant for as­sis­tance. An EHS am­bu­lance was called and she was rushed to the Scar­bor­ough Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal for treat­ment.

The woman suf­fered third de­gree burns to her face and up­per body. She al­so had re­ceived a stab wound to her left fore­arm, and cuts to her fore­head and neck.

She was air­lift­ed to Trinidad dur­ing the ear­ly hours on Wednes­day morn­ing.

She is said to be in a crit­i­cal con­di­tion at the Mt. Hope Hos­pi­tal.

Crown Point Po­lice are con­tin­u­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions.

