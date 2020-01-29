Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Trinidad: Tobago woman set on fire

By Trinidad Guardian
January 29, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share4
4 Shares

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – A 19 year old woman was air­lift­ed to Trinidad, af­ter she was al­leged­ly set on fire by un­known men, on Tues­day night.

She was found near Kil­gwyn Bay, near the Apex Restau­rant and Bar.

The vic­tim has been iden­ti­fied as Al­lena Di­al of Rise­land Trace, Carn­bee, a kitchen as­sis­tant em­ployed with the Tris­tar Restau­rant.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice re­ports the in­ci­dent oc­curred short­ly be­fore 9pm on Tues­day.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands that the woman told po­lice she was at an area near Kil­gwyn Bay, when two un­known men doused her with a flam­ma­ble sub­stance and set her on fire.

We are told that the woman ran to the Apex Restau­rant for as­sis­tance. An EHS am­bu­lance was called and she was rushed to the Scar­bor­ough Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal for treat­ment.

The woman suf­fered third de­gree burns to her face and up­per body. She al­so had re­ceived a stab wound to her left fore­arm, and cuts to her fore­head and neck.

She was air­lift­ed to Trinidad dur­ing the ear­ly hours on Wednes­day morn­ing.

She is said to be in a crit­i­cal con­di­tion at the Mt. Hope Hos­pi­tal.

Crown Point Po­lice are con­tin­u­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share4
4 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.