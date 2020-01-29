Trinidad: Tobago woman set on fire

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – A 19 year old woman was airlifted to Trinidad, after she was allegedly set on fire by unknown men, on Tuesday night.
She was found near Kilgwyn Bay, near the Apex Restaurant and Bar.
The victim has been identified as Allena Dial of Riseland Trace, Carnbee, a kitchen assistant employed with the Tristar Restaurant.
According to police reports the incident occurred shortly before 9pm on Tuesday.
Guardian Media understands that the woman told police she was at an area near Kilgwyn Bay, when two unknown men doused her with a flammable substance and set her on fire.
We are told that the woman ran to the Apex Restaurant for assistance. An EHS ambulance was called and she was rushed to the Scarborough General Hospital for treatment.
The woman suffered third degree burns to her face and upper body. She also had received a stab wound to her left forearm, and cuts to her forehead and neck.
She was airlifted to Trinidad during the early hours on Wednesday morning.
She is said to be in a critical condition at the Mt. Hope Hospital.
Crown Point Police are continuing investigations.
