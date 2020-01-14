Trinidad & Tobago sprinter Ahye banned for two years

Share This On:
(AFP) – Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye, an Olympic sprint finalist, has been banned for two years after “whereabouts failures”, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced Tuesday.
Ahye, sixth in both the 100 and 200m at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and again sixth in the 100m at the 2017 London world championships, is suspended until April 2021, meaning she will miss this year’s Tokyo Olympics.
The 27-year-old will also see all her results from April 19-August 30, 2019, scrubbed from the record books, said the AIU, the independent anti-doping watchdog for track and field.
She had been provisionally suspended on August 30, a ruling that saw her already miss last year’s world championships in Doha.
Elite athletes are bound to declare their location for potential visits by anti-doping officials. Any combination of three missed tests or filing failures within a 12-month period is considered a violation of anti-doping rules and carries an automatic two-year ban.
