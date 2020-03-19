Trinidad & Tobago now at 9 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – The Ministry of Health, Trinidad and Tobago, advises the population of two additional confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

One patient is a male and the other a female.

Both of the persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recent travel historie. The cases are unrelated.

Currently, in total, nine persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Thus far, all positive COVID-19 cases in Trinidad and Tobago have been imported.

Members of the public are reminded that personal protective measures are the most effective tools against COVID-19. One of the ways that persons may avoid getting sick is by washing their hands:

-after using the bathroom

-before, during and after preparing food

-after coughing or sneezing

-when caring for persons who are sick

-before eating

-after handling animal waste

-when hands are dirty

The Ministry will continue to provide accurate information to the public in a timely manner. The public is therefore urged to disregard and avoid sharing all unconfirmed, misleading and/or false information about COVID-19

