Trinidad & Tobago now at 9 confirmed COVID-19 cases

By Trinidad Express
March 19, 2020

COVID-19 quarantine facility: A security officer opens the gate for an ambulance to enter the Caura Hospital, at Caura Royal Road, El Dorado, on Friday. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – The Ministry of Health, Trinidad and Tobago, advises the population of two additional confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

One patient is a male and the other a female.

Both of the persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recent travel historie. The cases are unrelated.

Currently, in total, nine persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Thus far, all positive COVID-19 cases in Trinidad and Tobago have been imported.

Members of the public are reminded that personal protective measures are the most effective tools against COVID-19. One of the ways that persons may avoid getting sick is by washing their hands:

-after using the bathroom
-before, during and after preparing food
-after coughing or sneezing
-when caring for persons who are sick
-before eating
-after handling animal waste
-when hands are dirty

The Ministry will continue to provide accurate information to the public in a timely manner. The public is therefore urged to disregard and avoid sharing all unconfirmed, misleading and/or false information about COVID-19

