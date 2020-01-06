Trinidad to implement glass bottle ban for Carnival 2020

Share This On:

Pin 5 Shares

(CMC) – The Trinidad Ministry of National Security says that it will be implementing a ban on glass bottles during the upcoming Carnival season.

During a recent meeting, officials from the Ministry said talks surrounding the proposed ban progressed positively in discussions with key Carnival stakeholders.

The meet­ing fo­cused on a flex­i­ble en­force­ment ap­proach as well as im­ple­men­ta­tion con­sid­er­a­tions.

“All par­tic­i­pants in the con­sul­ta­tion process ex­pressed their full sup­port for the in­tend­ed ban on glass bot­tles on Car­ni­val Mon­day and Tues­day, agree­ing that the thrust will cre­ate a safer and clean­er en­vi­ron­ment,” said a statement from the Ministry.

The ban on glass bottles is ex­pect­ed to take ef­fect from 4:00 am on Car­ni­val Mon­day Feb­ru­ary 24, to 12:00 mid­night on Car­ni­val Tues­day Feb­ru­ary 25.

The Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Min­istry added that a pub­lic ed­u­ca­tion dri­ve on the col­lab­o­ra­tive ini­tia­tive en­ti­tled “Clean Scene, Safe Scene” will be launched in the com­ing days.

( 0 ) ( 0 )