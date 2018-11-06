Trinidad to host international forum on gas

Share This On:

(CMC) –Trinidad and Tobago will host the 20th Ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) later this month.

A statement from the Ministry of Energy said that the meeting will be attended by representative sof various countries including Qatar, Venezuela, Equitorial Guinea, Algeria and Nigeria.

It said Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley will deliver the feature address at the Gas Symposium on November 13 and taking place on the side-lines of the ministerial conference that will be held a day later.

The GECF meeting will “discuss among other important issues, current and future energy trends and the role of gas as outlined in the 2018 GECF Global Gas Outlook 2040 and the Annual Statistical Bulletin (ASB) both scheduled to be released in December 2018,” the Ministry of Energy said.

The statement said that among those addressing the Gas Symposium will be the Minister of Energy in Algeria, Mustapha Guitouni, the Minister of Hydrocarbon of Equatorial Guinea, Gabriel Obian Mbaga Lima; as well as the Minister of Energy and Industries of Qatar, Dr. Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources of Nigeria, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu and the

People’s Minister of Petroleum of Venezuela, Manuel Salvador Quevedo Fernández will address the issue of “Natural Gas and Long Term”.

The meeting will also be attended by the executive director of the Latin America Energy Organisations (OLADE), Blanco Bonilla and the Secretary General of the International Gas Union, Luis Bertran Rafecas.