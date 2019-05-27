Don't Miss
Trinidad: Three men shot dead in parked vehicle in Penal

By Carolyn Kissoon Carolyn Kissoon Carolyn Kissoon
May 27, 2019

A screenshot from a video posted on social media showing the crime scene.

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Three men were gunned down in a parked vehicle at Fazal Avenue, Penal on Sunday night.

Police said residents reported hearing several gunshots in the area at around 8pm.

A video posted to social media showed three men slumped inside the vehicle.

Police said the men were not immediately identified.

And a motive for the killings has not yet been determined.

