Trinidad: Three men shot dead in parked vehicle in Penal
By Carolyn Kissoon
Carolyn Kissoon
Carolyn Kissoon
May 27, 2019
Share This On:
A screenshot from a video posted on social media showing the crime scene.
(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Three men were gunned down in a parked vehicle at Fazal Avenue, Penal on Sunday night.
Police said residents reported hearing several gunshots in the area at around 8pm.
A video posted to social media showed three men slumped inside the vehicle.
Police said the men were not immediately identified.
And a motive for the killings has not yet been determined.
(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com.
This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries.
The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
2019-05-27