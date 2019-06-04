Don't Miss
Trinidad: Three freed of murder after fabrication of evidence by State’s main witness

By Rickie Ramdass
June 4, 2019

Former murder accused from left, Ian Salandy, Deon Calliste and Chris Durham celebrate outside the Port of Spain High court yesterday after being set free by Justice Devan Rampersad. (Photo: Curtis Chase)

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — The deliberate fabrication of evidence by the State’s main witness in a 2009 triple murder resulted in the three men who were accused of the crimes being set free yesterday without facing trial.

The former accused were to go on trial before Justice Devan Rampersad at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain, but this was brought to an immediate stop by another judge who found that the decision of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to proceed with the prosecutorial process in spite of the confession of the witness was unfair, unreasonable and improper.

That ruling was made by Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams at the San Fernando High Court yesterday morning following a one-week hearing of a judicial review claim filed by attorneys representing the men as they attempted to have the indictments quashed.

