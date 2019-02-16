Trinidad: Three dead, two critically injured in horrific crash

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Three men on their way home from a party, died in a crash in Longdenville, central Trinidad early today.

Two others are listed in critical condition at hospital.

The crash happened at 4a.m. at the corner of Enterprise Street and Dam Road.

Police were told that at high speed, the car carrying five men spun out of control and broadsided a steel utility pole.

Images from the scene showed the bodies of two men thrown from the vehicle, and fire fighters using the laws of life to cut open the car to get to the other victims.