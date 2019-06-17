Trinidad: Thief shoplifts fortune in jewels

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Southern Division police are searching for a man captured on surveillance camera stealing gold from a jewellery store at Gulf City Mall, La Romaine, on Saturday.

The video posted to social media showed the suspect, who was well dressed and wearing a cap, walk into Rajendra’s at around 12.55pm.

The man was carrying a black plastic bag in his hand.

The footage showed the man leaning over the glass showcase and removed a tray of gold rings and gemstones. Customers were seen walking around the store.

The man slipped the tray into the plastic bag and casually walked out of the store.

The gold is valued at $144,000.

Police have reviewed the surveillance cameras and have a description of the suspect.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the identity of the man to contact the San Fernando CID.

Seunarine Sanmook, general manager at Gulf City Mall, said he was meeting the mall security this morning to discuss the incident.

