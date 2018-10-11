Trinidad: Teens charged with beating schoolmate

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Four schoolboys from the Princes Town West Secondary School have each been granted $10,000 bail for allegedly beating one of their their schoolmates.
The Form Four students, ages 15 and 16 years old, appeared in The Children Court in Fyzabad in connection with the incident last month which went viral after a video was posted on Facebook. The boys have since been suspended from school.
In the video, a male student was kicked repeatedly, pushed on the ground and stomped on the head by other students. The Ministry of Education launched an investigation into the incident and Education Minister Anthony Garcia subsequently announced during a press conference that the boys were suspended.
The four students were charged by acting Cpl Mohammed on Tuesday and later granted station bail in the sum of $10,000 with their parents as their surety. The boys were then allowed to leave the station with their parents.
They appeared in court yesterday before Master Simone Hosein charged with assaulting their schoolmate thereby occasioning him a wound on September 27 at the school.
They each pleaded not guilty. Two of the boys were represented by attorney Perusha Lord while the other two were represented by attorney Alysa Habib.
The victim was also in court. The boys had no criminal record. Hosein allowed the bail to continue but attached conditions.
She ordered them to report to the police station three times a week, stay 25 feet away from the victim and have no contact with the victim.
The attorneys were given a copy of the victim’s medical certificate and summary of evidence. The matter was adjourned to November 12.