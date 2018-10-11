Don't Miss
719,304 unique visitors (Sept. 2018) and counting as St. Lucia News Online reaches its 6th anniversary. A big thank-you to all our supporters and advertisers!

Trinidad: Teens charged with beating schoolmate

By Trinidad Guardian
October 11, 2018

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Four school­boys from the Princes Town West Sec­ondary School have each been grant­ed $10,000 bail for al­leged­ly beat­ing one of their their school­mates.

The Form Four stu­dents, ages 15 and 16 years old, ap­peared in The Chil­dren Court in Fyz­abad in con­nec­tion with the in­ci­dent last month which went vi­ral af­ter a video was post­ed on Face­book. The boys have since been sus­pend­ed from school.

In the video, a male stu­dent was kicked re­peat­ed­ly, pushed on the ground and stomped on the head by oth­er stu­dents. The Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion launched an in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to the in­ci­dent and Ed­u­ca­tion Min­is­ter An­tho­ny Gar­cia sub­se­quent­ly an­nounced dur­ing a press con­fer­ence that the boys were sus­pend­ed.

The four stu­dents were charged by act­ing Cpl Mo­hammed on Tues­day and lat­er grant­ed sta­tion bail in the sum of $10,000 with their par­ents as their sure­ty. The boys were then al­lowed to leave the sta­tion with their par­ents.

They ap­peared in court yes­ter­day be­fore Mas­ter Si­mone Ho­sein charged with as­sault­ing their school­mate there­by oc­ca­sion­ing him a wound on Sep­tem­ber 27 at the school.

They each plead­ed not guilty. Two of the boys were rep­re­sent­ed by at­tor­ney Pe­rusha Lord while the oth­er two were rep­re­sent­ed by at­tor­ney Alysa Habib.

The vic­tim was al­so in court. The boys had no crim­i­nal record. Ho­sein al­lowed the bail to con­tin­ue but at­tached con­di­tions.

She or­dered them to re­port to the po­lice sta­tion three times a week, stay 25 feet away from the vic­tim and have no con­tact with the vic­tim.

The at­tor­neys were giv­en a copy of the vic­tim’s med­ical cer­tifi­cate and sum­ma­ry of ev­i­dence. The mat­ter was ad­journed to No­vem­ber 12.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.