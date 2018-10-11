Trinidad: Teens charged with beating schoolmate

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Four school­boys from the Princes Town West Sec­ondary School have each been grant­ed $10,000 bail for al­leged­ly beat­ing one of their their school­mates.

The Form Four stu­dents, ages 15 and 16 years old, ap­peared in The Chil­dren Court in Fyz­abad in con­nec­tion with the in­ci­dent last month which went vi­ral af­ter a video was post­ed on Face­book. The boys have since been sus­pend­ed from school.

In the video, a male stu­dent was kicked re­peat­ed­ly, pushed on the ground and stomped on the head by oth­er stu­dents. The Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion launched an in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to the in­ci­dent and Ed­u­ca­tion Min­is­ter An­tho­ny Gar­cia sub­se­quent­ly an­nounced dur­ing a press con­fer­ence that the boys were sus­pend­ed.

The four stu­dents were charged by act­ing Cpl Mo­hammed on Tues­day and lat­er grant­ed sta­tion bail in the sum of $10,000 with their par­ents as their sure­ty. The boys were then al­lowed to leave the sta­tion with their par­ents.

They ap­peared in court yes­ter­day be­fore Mas­ter Si­mone Ho­sein charged with as­sault­ing their school­mate there­by oc­ca­sion­ing him a wound on Sep­tem­ber 27 at the school.

They each plead­ed not guilty. Two of the boys were rep­re­sent­ed by at­tor­ney Pe­rusha Lord while the oth­er two were rep­re­sent­ed by at­tor­ney Alysa Habib.

The vic­tim was al­so in court. The boys had no crim­i­nal record. Ho­sein al­lowed the bail to con­tin­ue but at­tached con­di­tions.

She or­dered them to re­port to the po­lice sta­tion three times a week, stay 25 feet away from the vic­tim and have no con­tact with the vic­tim.

The at­tor­neys were giv­en a copy of the vic­tim’s med­ical cer­tifi­cate and sum­ma­ry of ev­i­dence. The mat­ter was ad­journed to No­vem­ber 12.