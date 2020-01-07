Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Trinidad: Teen fined $2,000 for smoking weed in public

By Trinidad Express
January 7, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Legalising marijuana for recreational use in the US Virgin Islands could provide enough funding to save the Government Employees’ Retirement System, according to Governor Albert Bryan Jr. Photo: VI CONSORTIUM

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A TEENAGER charged with smoking marijuana in a public place was yesterday convicted by the court.

Defence attorney Shiva Boodoo said while pupil Tearath Narine pleaded guilty to the offence, his client was still not yet sensitised to the amendments in the Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Act.

It was yesterday morning that the officers on patrol along the Chaguanas Main Road saw Narine holding and smoking a cigarette of unusual length and thickness. It was examined and found to contain marijuana.

He was charged by constable Mohammed. The matter was prosecuted by Sgt Toussaint.

Boodoo said Narine, 19, of Cunupia, lit the item and there was evidence of the wrapper being burnt at the tip but Narine had not yet inhaled or exhaled when he was held. He said his client had not wasted the court’s time.

He admitted that Narine in the past had marijuana-related charges.

He also said that his client was not familiar with amendments to the recently proclaimed Act.

Chaguanas Magistrate Nicholas Ali warned him that he needed to familiarise himself with the description of a public place.

Narine was fined $2,000 for the offence. He was given three months to pay the money or face 30 days hard labour.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.