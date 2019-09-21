Don't Miss
Trinidad: Teen charged with gyro businessman’s murder

By Trinidad Express
September 21, 2019

Sujay Sookdeo (left) and businessman Elias Dabbourah.

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A Tobago teenager charged with the murder of Elias Dabourah appeared before a Tobago Magistrate yesterday.

Sujay Sookdeo, an 18-year-old of Bon Accord, Tobago, stood before Magistrate Andrew Stroude in the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court charged with murder and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Dabourah, a 30-year-old gyro business owner and a coworker had just finished the day’s sales and were returning items to a storage area at the Crown Point Shopping Plaza, at around 3:30 am on September 9.

While there, Dabourah and his coworker were approached by two masked men carrying guns. During a struggle, Dabourah was shot in the head. The suspects escaped, while Dabourah was taken to the Scarborough Hospital for treatment.

He died at hospital days later.

Investigations launched into the murder were supervised by ACP (Ag.) William Nurse, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Tobago.

Sookdeo was arrested on September 11 and later charged by PC Wharwood, also of HBI Tobago, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

