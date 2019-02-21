Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A chutney/calypso artiste has a message for Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith which he penned in a song titled Fix It Mr Griffith, Fix It.
Edward Ramdass, a taxi driver, who refers to himself as the voice of Point Fortin, was inspired to write the song based on the overwhelming support and confidence for Griffith often expressed by his passengers.
In an interview with T&T Guardian, Ramdass who plys his taxi in Point Fortin and environs, as well as the Point Fortin to San Fernando, routes said: “Driving the taxi on the road dealing with the public every day and hearing the people concern about not having a commissioner for so long and now we have a commissioner. We are showing him that the public is behind him. And Mr Gary Griffith will fix it and he done start already.”
Ramdass, who is concerned about the spate of murders and violence in the country, said only the people could bring back love in society.
“Put aside your hatred and jealousy and be on the side of the poor, the hungry and needy. So, Mr Griffith, we know you can fix it and we support you as the general public.”
However, he said Griffith could only win the war against the criminals with the help of the general public.
The song was produced by his son Shiva Ramdass. Ramdass, who has been singing over 25 years, has been a finalist in the Chutney Soca Monarch 11 times.
He came close to winning the title in 1999 when he placed second. However, he did not make the finals with Fix It, Mr Griffith.
It, however, earned him a spot in the finals of the Young Kings competition held on Tuesday night.
Ramdass performed at the Chutney Soca finals last weekend.
He complained, however, that some radio stations had not been playing his song.
“My mission is to take up through my songs the love which the politicians and people who have money in this country throw away in the rubbish,” he said Ramdass said he had been getting positive feedback about his song which has already been heard by the commissioner.