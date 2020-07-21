Trinidad talk show host Andy Williams shot

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Radio announcer Andy Williams was ambushed and shot at his Chaguanas home at daybreak Monday.

Williams was shot four times by two men armed with firearms who confronted him in the garage of his home at Edinburgh 500.

Around 5.45 a.m. Williams, 43, was retrieving his garbage bin from the street and returning into the house when the gunmen confronted him.

They gunmen fired off multiple rounds, and Williams was hit to the back and arm.

As Williams slumped to the ground, the men ran off and escaped.

Williams’ relatives heard the gunfire and took him to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where he was treated and transferred to another hospital.

Officers of the Central Division Task Force, Chaguanas CID responded and searched for the suspects.

Police said they have not uncovered a motive for the shooting attack.

Williams is employed at 104.7 Fm.