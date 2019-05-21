Trinidad: Swissport worker killed in motor vehicle accident

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A Swissport worker at the Piarco International Airport is this country’s latest road fatality.
Rudra Sookdeo, 40, of Coalmine, Sangre Grande, died instantly when a vehicle crashed into him while driving along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway.
According to a police report, shortly after 3 am, the 30-year-old driver of a black Nissan Navara said he was heading east along the highway when he heard an explosion in the vicinity of Food Basket Market Place in Arima.
The driver lost control of the van which crossed the median and crashed head-on with a grey Honda Civic which was being driven by Sookdeo.
Officers from the Arima Fire Station, who visited the scene, had to use the hydraulic cutter or the jaws-of-life to free Sookdeo’s body from the mangled wreck.
The driver of the van was taken to the Arima District Hospital for minor injuries.
Police said he complained of severe chest pains.