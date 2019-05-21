Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

Trinidad: Swissport worker killed in motor vehicle accident

By Rhon­dor Dowlat
May 21, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

Rudra Sookdeo

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A Swis­s­port work­er at the Pi­ar­co In­ter­na­tion­al Air­port is this coun­try’s lat­est road fa­tal­i­ty.

Rudra Sookdeo, 40, of Coalmine, San­gre Grande, died in­stant­ly when a ve­hi­cle crashed in­to him while dri­ving along the Churchill-Roo­sevelt High­way.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, short­ly af­ter 3 am, the 30-year-old dri­ver of a black Nis­san Navara said he was head­ing east along the high­way when he heard an ex­plo­sion in the vicin­i­ty of Food Bas­ket Mar­ket Place in Ari­ma.

The dri­ver lost con­trol of the van which crossed the me­di­an and crashed head-on with a grey Hon­da Civic which was be­ing dri­ven by Sookdeo.

Of­fi­cers from the Ari­ma Fire Sta­tion, who vis­it­ed the scene, had to use the hy­draulic cut­ter or the jaws-of-life to free Sookdeo’s body from the man­gled wreck.

The dri­ver of the van was tak­en to the Ari­ma Dis­trict Hos­pi­tal for mi­nor in­juries.

Po­lice said he com­plained of se­vere chest pains.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.