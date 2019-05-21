Trinidad: Swissport worker killed in motor vehicle accident

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A Swis­s­port work­er at the Pi­ar­co In­ter­na­tion­al Air­port is this coun­try’s lat­est road fa­tal­i­ty.

Rudra Sookdeo, 40, of Coalmine, San­gre Grande, died in­stant­ly when a ve­hi­cle crashed in­to him while dri­ving along the Churchill-Roo­sevelt High­way.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, short­ly af­ter 3 am, the 30-year-old dri­ver of a black Nis­san Navara said he was head­ing east along the high­way when he heard an ex­plo­sion in the vicin­i­ty of Food Bas­ket Mar­ket Place in Ari­ma.

The dri­ver lost con­trol of the van which crossed the me­di­an and crashed head-on with a grey Hon­da Civic which was be­ing dri­ven by Sookdeo.

Of­fi­cers from the Ari­ma Fire Sta­tion, who vis­it­ed the scene, had to use the hy­draulic cut­ter or the jaws-of-life to free Sookdeo’s body from the man­gled wreck.

The dri­ver of the van was tak­en to the Ari­ma Dis­trict Hos­pi­tal for mi­nor in­juries.

Po­lice said he com­plained of se­vere chest pains.

