Trinidad: Supermarket guard, worker and teen shot dead; murder toll at 125

By Trinidad Express
March 19, 2020

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Three persons, including a 16-year-old boy, are dead following shootings in Cunupia and Laventille on Wednesday night.

The deceased are Matthew Samuel, 16, Devindra Maharaj, 44, and a Chinese national identified as Wei Qui Ke.

These three incidents have pushed the murder toll up to 125.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

