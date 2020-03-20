Trinidad: Supermarket guard, worker and teen shot dead; murder toll at 125

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Three persons, including a 16-year-old boy, are dead following shootings in Cunupia and Laventille on Wednesday night.
The deceased are Matthew Samuel, 16, Devindra Maharaj, 44, and a Chinese national identified as Wei Qui Ke.
These three incidents have pushed the murder toll up to 125.
