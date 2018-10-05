Trinidad: Slain prison officer got death threats

(T&T GUARDIAN) — Superintendent Wayne Jackson received threats before he was murdered, but the exact nature of the threats are not being revealed as they now form part of the investigation underway by the T&T Police Service.
This was confirmed yesterday by Prison Officers Association president Ceron Richards. He, however, refused to elaborate on the threats, saying “these things are under investigation, but a lot of information is coming in.”
Jackson was shot more than 30 times outside of his Malabar home on Tuesday night shortly after leaving the Maximum Security Prison where he was based.
Yesterday, Richards said “threats are normal now in the prison environment” but was quick to add it is something that must be “looked at seriously as we move forward.”
When prison officers receive threats they are reported to the prison administration and the police for investigation, but Richards said “there must be involvement at all levels to put in place adequate systems to treat with those threats.”
He described Jackson as a “pillar in the prison service, a person who dedicated his life and energy to the promotion of the work of the prison” and someone who had earned the respect of all prison officers.
“He made a great and positive contribution to the advancement of our goals in the prison service,” Richards said, adding Jackson’s murder had left prison officers at their “lowest threshold as it regards to motivation and commitment to do their job.”
Speaking on CNC3 Morning Brew, Richards said prison officers do a significant job for the protection of the society and “much more effort must be made available to treat with this serious phenomenon, this scourge” of murdering prison officers.
He said he was hopeful initiatives agreed to in discussions with National Security Minister Stuart Young would bring the desired result.
“Two laws drafted at the office of the Attorney General with the input of prison officers will come to Parliament in January. That is a good sign, the creation of a task force that will include other agencies and prison officers to create pushback, that is another initiative we are monitoring to ensure that it is implemented,” he said.
He said they were promised policies will be put in place to effect the laws.
“We have to be optimistic and ensure things are put in place. It is up to us to ensure what was promised is actually delivered and that is what we will do,” he said.
In the past 28 years, 22 prison officers were murdered and of those cases, Richards said only just about three or so of the crimes were solved and this was is within recent times.
Richards said the murders of prison officers had one commonality, “Our hard-working, dedicated officers are falling. They are paying the ultimate price for conducting their duties legitimately, fairly and without favour. That is what is happening. That is the trend.”
Asked whether the blood of prison officers may be on the hands of some of their colleagues who take contraband into the prisons, Richards said they are treating with the problem of “rogue officers.”
The legislation going to parliament in January, he said, contains harsher penalties for officers taking contraband items into the prisons and increased penalties for persons who commit crimes against officers in the national security service.