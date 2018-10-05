Trinidad: Slain prison officer got death threats

(T&T GUARDIAN) — Su­per­in­ten­dent Wayne Jack­son re­ceived threats be­fore he was mur­dered, but the ex­act na­ture of the threats are not be­ing re­vealed as they now form part of the in­ves­ti­ga­tion un­der­way by the T&T Po­lice Ser­vice.

This was con­firmed yes­ter­day by Prison Of­fi­cers As­so­ci­a­tion pres­i­dent Ceron Richards. He, how­ev­er, re­fused to elab­o­rate on the threats, say­ing “these things are un­der in­ves­ti­ga­tion, but a lot of in­for­ma­tion is com­ing in.”

Jack­son was shot more than 30 times out­side of his Mal­abar home on Tues­day night short­ly af­ter leav­ing the Max­i­mum Se­cu­ri­ty Prison where he was based.

Yes­ter­day, Richards said “threats are nor­mal now in the prison en­vi­ron­ment” but was quick to add it is some­thing that must be “looked at se­ri­ous­ly as we move for­ward.”

When prison of­fi­cers re­ceive threats they are re­port­ed to the prison ad­min­is­tra­tion and the po­lice for in­ves­ti­ga­tion, but Richards said “there must be in­volve­ment at all lev­els to put in place ad­e­quate sys­tems to treat with those threats.”

He de­scribed Jack­son as a “pil­lar in the prison ser­vice, a per­son who ded­i­cat­ed his life and en­er­gy to the pro­mo­tion of the work of the prison” and some­one who had earned the re­spect of all prison of­fi­cers.

“He made a great and pos­i­tive con­tri­bu­tion to the ad­vance­ment of our goals in the prison ser­vice,” Richards said, adding Jack­son’s mur­der had left prison of­fi­cers at their “low­est thresh­old as it re­gards to mo­ti­va­tion and com­mit­ment to do their job.”

Speak­ing on CNC3 Morn­ing Brew, Richards said prison of­fi­cers do a sig­nif­i­cant job for the pro­tec­tion of the so­ci­ety and “much more ef­fort must be made avail­able to treat with this se­ri­ous phe­nom­e­non, this scourge” of mur­der­ing prison of­fi­cers.

He said he was hope­ful ini­tia­tives agreed to in dis­cus­sions with Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Min­is­ter Stu­art Young would bring the de­sired re­sult.

“Two laws draft­ed at the of­fice of the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al with the in­put of prison of­fi­cers will come to Par­lia­ment in Jan­u­ary. That is a good sign, the cre­ation of a task force that will in­clude oth­er agen­cies and prison of­fi­cers to cre­ate push­back, that is an­oth­er ini­tia­tive we are mon­i­tor­ing to en­sure that it is im­ple­ment­ed,” he said.

He said they were promised poli­cies will be put in place to ef­fect the laws.

“We have to be op­ti­mistic and en­sure things are put in place. It is up to us to en­sure what was promised is ac­tu­al­ly de­liv­ered and that is what we will do,” he said.

In the past 28 years, 22 prison of­fi­cers were mur­dered and of those cas­es, Richards said on­ly just about three or so of the crimes were solved and this was is with­in re­cent times.

Richards said the mur­ders of prison of­fi­cers had one com­mon­al­i­ty, “Our hard-work­ing, ded­i­cat­ed of­fi­cers are falling. They are pay­ing the ul­ti­mate price for con­duct­ing their du­ties le­git­i­mate­ly, fair­ly and with­out favour. That is what is hap­pen­ing. That is the trend.”

Asked whether the blood of prison of­fi­cers may be on the hands of some of their col­leagues who take con­tra­band in­to the pris­ons, Richards said they are treat­ing with the prob­lem of “rogue of­fi­cers.”

The leg­is­la­tion go­ing to par­lia­ment in Jan­u­ary, he said, con­tains harsh­er penal­ties for of­fi­cers tak­ing con­tra­band items in­to the pris­ons and in­creased penal­ties for per­sons who com­mit crimes against of­fi­cers in the na­tion­al se­cu­ri­ty ser­vice.