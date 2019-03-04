Trinidad: Sex predator found in forest camp with missing girl

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A 22-year-old man who was found in the Moruga forest allegedly with a 16 year old girl was arrested on Sunday.

The man, of Williamsville, is already on bail for six sexual offences allegedly committed against the victim.

The girl was reported missing to police by her family on Friday.

The man and the teenager were allegedly found by police around midday in a tarpaulin-covered shack five miles in a forested area in Cachipe Village.

The suspect was arrested and the girl handed over to officers of the Child Protection Unit.

Her parents were contacted and were expected to reunite with her at the Princes Town police station.

Insp Anderson Parriman, Cpls Ramcharan and Mulrain, and PC Kalloo and other officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and Southern Division Task Force were on the exercise.