Trinidad: Sex predator attacks lawyer in her bedroom

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – Police are investigating the sexual assault of an attorney by a night stalker.

The victim reported that at 4.42 a.m. on Monday she was awakened by a man in her bedroom.

The man was naked except for a piece of cloth covering his head.

She said the man demanded money, and when she said she had none, the man attacked her in her bed.

The woman reported that the man overpowered her and removed her underwear, then sexually assaulted her.

The man then escaped through an open window.

Police responded and retrieved articles of clothing and bedding as evidence.

The lawyer gave a graphic description of what was done to her and what she had to do in order to survive.

Two hours earlier in the same police district, another woman was attacked in her bedroom.

The 41 year old woman reported that at around 10.30 p.m. Sunday she secured her home and retired to bed.

She was awakened around 2.30 a.m. by a man whom she did not know, standing in her bedroom.

The victim told police that she attempted to turn on the lights but the assailant began to beat her.

She said she struggled with the man and she bit the suspect on his hand.

She said the man overpowered her and sexually assaulted her.

The intruder then ran out of the house and escaped.

Both women were taken for medical attention.