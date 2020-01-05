Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Trinidad: Senior cop To­taram Dook­ie promoted then sent on leave

By Trinidad Guardian
January 5, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Totaram Dookie

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — The for­mer head of the Pro­fes­sion­al Stan­dards Bu­reau (PSB) of the T&T Po­lice Ser­vice (TTPS) To­taram Dook­ie, who was re­cent­ly pro­mot­ed to the rank As­sis­tant Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice, was sent on leave just over a week ago. This has been con­firmed by the TTPS hi­er­ar­chy.

Dook­ie, who rose through the ranks as head of the Fraud Squad then the Pro­fes­sion­al Stan­dards Bu­reau, was pro­mot­ed dur­ing the re­cent re­struc­tur­ing of TTPS ranks and was put in charge of all of south and cen­tral op­er­a­tions. How­ev­er, weeks lat­er—around De­cem­ber 28—he was sent on sev­er­al months’ leave.

Dook­ie hasn’t re­spond­ed to ques­tions on the mat­ter but sources close to him said he had been sent on leave which he had ac­cu­mu­lat­ed, ap­prox­i­mate­ly six months, and is ex­pect­ed back at work around June. No rea­son was giv­en for send­ing him on leave, of­fi­cials said.

He is one of sev­er­al po­lice of­fi­cers who were re­cent­ly sent on leave since they have “a lot of leave in­side” ac­cu­mu­lat­ed, which they had to take.

Dook­ie has in­ves­ti­gat­ed var­i­ous high pro­file fraud cas­es and was the squad’s ex­pert spokesman over the last few years on the ris­ing in­ci­dence of deb­it card skim­ming, unau­tho­rised ABM card use, huge surges in phish­ing, re­al es­tate fraud, mon­ey laun­der­ing and var­i­ous type of cy­ber­crimes.

It was Dook­ie who de­tect­ed, since 2014, a sig­nif­i­cant in­crease in the amount of coun­ter­feit cur­ren­cy cir­cu­lat­ing in the lo­cal bank­ing sys­tem and in 2016 had been cred­it­ed for ma­jor suc­cess­es by the Fraud Square.

He was at the helm of the 2016 ar­rests of four se­nior of­fi­cials of the Cou­va/Tabaquite/Tal­paro Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion and a con­trac­tor for al­leged­ly con­spir­ing to de­fraud the state in the award­ing of state con­tracts. He al­so led in­ves­ti­ga­tions in­to rape and sex­u­al mis­con­duct and al­leged mis­be­hav­iour by po­lice of­fi­cers, as well as the case of a man ac­cused of threat­en­ing the Prime Min­is­ter’s fam­i­ly in 2017.

His most re­cent high pro­file case was when for­mer PNM Min­is­ter Mar­lene Mc­Don­ald was charged last Au­gust along with her com­mon-law part­ner Michael Carew, Vic­tor Mc Eachrane, Wayne An­tho­ny and Edgar Zephrine for al­leged cor­rup­tion

Dook­ie was ap­point­ed head of the PSB last year and had been in that post for a short time when Mc­Don­ald and the four oth­ers were ar­rest­ed and charged with con­spir­a­cy to de­fraud the Gov­ern­ment, mon­ey laun­der­ing and al­leged cor­rup­tion.

Yes­ter­day sources Guardian Me­dia any mat­ters which Dook­ie was han­dling will be passed to oth­er of­fi­cers to car­ry on and his leave wouldn’t af­fect any is­sues. Same ap­plies to oth­er of­fi­cers on leave.

Po­lice of­fi­cials said a ma­jor in­ves­ti­ga­tion has been launched con­cern­ing an af­fi­davit by late Co­corite res­i­dent Ce­cil Skeete who in No­vem­ber ac­cused Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Gary Grif­fith of abus­ing him at a po­lice sta­tion. Grif­fith de­nied this and Skeete, in an af­fi­davit lat­er de­nied a news­pa­per re­port on the in­ci­dent.

Skeete was killed on De­cem­ber 29. In his af­fi­davit, he claimed that cer­tain po­lice of­fi­cers and mem­bers of the me­dia were on a “com­mit­tee” try­ing to un­der­mine Grif­fith and bring him down. Two se­nior po­lice of­fi­cials are head­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions in­to the af­fi­davit and are look­ing in­to al­le­ga­tions that a se­nior of­fi­cer had or­ches­trat­ed the al­leged “com­mit­tee”.

The probe en­com­pass­es some of­fi­cers of the West­ern Di­vi­sion as well as some PSB of­fi­cers.

Po­lice are look­ing at pos­si­ble per­sons of in­ter­est who can as­sist in the in­ves­ti­ga­tion.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More Trinidad and Tobago News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.