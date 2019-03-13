Don't Miss
Happy Independence to all Saint Lucians at home and abroad! – From the management of St. Lucia News Online

Trinidad senator recommends chemical castration for paedophiles

By Rishard Khan
March 12, 2019

 Share This On:

Share52
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
45 Shares

Committee member Dr Varma Deyalsingh during yesterday’s Special Select Committee meeting. *
OFFICE OF THE PARLIAMENT photo

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — In­de­pen­dent Sen­a­tor Dr Var­ma Deyals­ingh sug­gest­ed chem­i­cal cas­tra­tion of pae­dophiles to be con­sid­ered as a Spe­cial Se­lect Com­mit­tee (SSC) con­vened to dis­cuss the Sex­u­al Of­fences Act (Amend­ment) Bill on Tuesday.

Dur­ing the dis­cus­sions, Deyals­ingh said chem­i­cal cas­tra­tions were a vi­able med­ical op­tion when treat­ing with sex of­fend­ers such as pae­dophiles.

“If you’re look­ing at cas­tra­tions and pae­dophil­ia and cer­tain in­di­vid­u­als we can give an in­jec­tion. It cuts that sex dri­ve. It’s an an­ti-testos­terone so they can go back out – not in their homes – but else­where if it’s child mo­lesta­tion that oc­curs in their home and still be able to pro­vide the earn­ings for that home as a bread­win­ner.”

He cit­ed sev­er­al states in the US em­ploy such a prac­tice such as Cal­i­for­nia and Flori­da.

He said it is some­thing to be con­sid­ered as the na­tion’s pris­ons are cur­rent­ly over­crowd­ed and the method can re­duce the re­cidi­vism rate down from 60 per cent to five per cent.

His com­ments came as the com­mit­tee was dis­cussing ways of keep­ing track of sex of­fend­ers such as stamp­ing their pass­ports or even their dri­ver’s li­cense.

While the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Faris Al Rawi did not en­gage in the con­ver­sa­tion, he not­ed that some African coun­tries were re­ceiv­ing in­tense crit­i­cism for em­ploy­ing such dra­con­ian mea­sures to treat with sex of­fend­ers.

The sit­ting was held to dis­cuss con­cerns by stake­hold­ers on the Sex­u­al Of­fences Act (Amend­ment) Bill. The com­mit­tee com­prised sev­er­al sen­a­tors across the spec­trum and was chaired by Sen­a­tor Clarence Ramb­harat.

Yes­ter­day’s stake­hold­ers con­sist­ed of rep­re­sen­ta­tives of the Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty, Counter Traf­fick­ing Unit, and Im­mi­gra­tion Di­vi­sion.

About the pro­ce­dure

Chem­i­cal cas­tra­tion, un­like sur­gi­cal cas­tra­tion, in­volves the re­moval of the go­nads through an in­ci­sion. It us­es anaphro­disi­ac drugs to re­duce li­bido and sex­u­al ac­tiv­i­ty.

It does not re­quire the re­moval of any gen­i­talia nor is it con­sid­ered ster­il­iza­tion as gen­er­al­ly, dis­con­tin­u­ing treat­ment can re­duce the ef­fects. How­ev­er, it has been known to change the body’s nor­mal chem­i­cal func­tions.

Many coun­tries use this form of cas­tra­tion of pun­ish­ment for rapists and pae­dophiles in ex­change for re­duced sen­tences.

While it is pri­mar­i­ly fo­cused on men, women can al­so be chem­i­cal­ly cas­trat­ed.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.