Trinidad senator recommends chemical castration for paedophiles

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh suggested chemical castration of paedophiles to be considered as a Special Select Committee (SSC) convened to discuss the Sexual Offences Act (Amendment) Bill on Tuesday.
During the discussions, Deyalsingh said chemical castrations were a viable medical option when treating with sex offenders such as paedophiles.
“If you’re looking at castrations and paedophilia and certain individuals we can give an injection. It cuts that sex drive. It’s an anti-testosterone so they can go back out – not in their homes – but elsewhere if it’s child molestation that occurs in their home and still be able to provide the earnings for that home as a breadwinner.”
He cited several states in the US employ such a practice such as California and Florida.
He said it is something to be considered as the nation’s prisons are currently overcrowded and the method can reduce the recidivism rate down from 60 per cent to five per cent.
His comments came as the committee was discussing ways of keeping track of sex offenders such as stamping their passports or even their driver’s license.
While the Attorney General Faris Al Rawi did not engage in the conversation, he noted that some African countries were receiving intense criticism for employing such draconian measures to treat with sex offenders.
The sitting was held to discuss concerns by stakeholders on the Sexual Offences Act (Amendment) Bill. The committee comprised several senators across the spectrum and was chaired by Senator Clarence Rambharat.
Yesterday’s stakeholders consisted of representatives of the Ministry of National Security, Counter Trafficking Unit, and Immigration Division.
About the procedure
Chemical castration, unlike surgical castration, involves the removal of the gonads through an incision. It uses anaphrodisiac drugs to reduce libido and sexual activity.
It does not require the removal of any genitalia nor is it considered sterilization as generally, discontinuing treatment can reduce the effects. However, it has been known to change the body’s normal chemical functions.
Many countries use this form of castration of punishment for rapists and paedophiles in exchange for reduced sentences.
While it is primarily focused on men, women can also be chemically castrated.