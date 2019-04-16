Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

Trinidad senator advises citizens: Keep your receipts to explain wealth

By Gail Alexander
April 16, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

Sen­a­tor An­tho­ny Vieira

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Peo­ple will have to start keep­ing their re­ceipts and a pa­per trail of their pos­ses­sions— like jew­ellery— once the Ex­plain Your Wealth Bill gets go­ing, In­de­pen­dent Sen­a­tor An­tho­ny Vieira has rec­om­mend­ed.

Vieira made the sug­ges­tion dur­ing Mon­day’s Sen­ate de­bate of the Ex­plain Your Wealth Bill.

He al­so rec­om­mend­ed com­pen­sa­tion should be paid to peo­ple when their prop­er­ty rights are in­trud­ed up­on. Vieira said this should be done as part of any case in court since peo­ple would have gone through the agony of hav­ing to prove their wealth’s source.

Dis­agree­ing with UNC Sen­a­tor Wade Mark, he said the bill will in­deed cov­er “jack­et and tie” types and “St Clair ma­raud­ers.” He said leg­is­la­tion like the bill arose in the UK when Russ­ian oli­garchs be­gan buy­ing up UK prop­er­ties.

“We have a sim­i­lar prob­lem here. We’re see­ing peo­ple with prop­er­ties and dri­ving fan­cy cars and there’s a dis­con­nect be­tween what they earn and what they have,” Vieira said.

“This bill op­er­ates on three gears- ex­plain, freeze and seize,” he said.

He ac­knowl­edged there would be con­cerns that such a po­tent bill could threat­en “or­di­nary peo­ple” and po­lit­i­cal dis­senters. He said peo­ple need to know it won’t be used op­pres­sive­ly to get at oth­ers, against po­lit­i­cal ac­tiv­i­ties or to in­tim­i­date or ha­rass politi­cians.

How­ev­er, Vieira felt there was suf­fi­cient in­de­pen­dent play­ers in­volved in the process to guard against this: from Pres­i­dent and Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er to Cus­toms and Ex­cise Comp­trol­ler, Board of In­land Rev­enue chair­man and the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions.

Not­ing wealth around the world from “Har­ry Pot­ter” books au­thor JK Rowl­ing to the Kar­dashi­ans, he said where there was wealth, there would be cause for con­cern on “dirty mon­ey.”

Vieira said the bill will make T&T a hos­tile place for mon­ey laun­der­ing—but it could al­so cause a de­crease of funds flow­ing here.

How­ev­er, he not­ed seized prop­er­ties could be ac­quired by the State and char­i­ties may ben­e­fit and it could help Gov­ern­ment track T&T mon­ey in places like Pana­ma.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.