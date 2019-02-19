Trinidad: Security officials to address growing population of Venezuelan nationals

Share This On:

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Feb. 18, CMC – National Security Minister Stuart Young says his ministry is in the process of drafting a policy to address the growing population of Venezuelan nationals in the twin island republic.

In a statement on Sunday, Young dismissed claims by opposition legislator Suruj Rambachan that the country’s borders have been left unsecured, allowing illegal immigrants easy entry into the country.

According to Young, there have been increased border security operations taking place over the course of the past few months, which have led to a reduction in the porous nature of the country’s borders.

The National Security Minister sought to assure the country that border security is a priority and is being dealt with at a multi-agency level, said the latest claims by the Opposition is nothing more than a desperate attempt to create panic.

“The reality of the situation is that Trinidad and Tobago has seen an increase in the number of Venezuelans coming here and the Government is dealing with the situation. There is no crisis. Unfortunately, the UNC Opposition continues to wish crisis upon Trinidad and Tobago but we are thankful that there is no crisis,” he added.

He assured that the relevant agencies, the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and the Immigration Division will continue to protect the country’s borders and “deal with the difficulties associated with illegal immigrants”.

Young added that the inter-agency solutions among the bodies charged with the responsibility for border security for dealing with those detained as illegal immigrants include using and declaring for use, certain prison facilities not being used.