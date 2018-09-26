Trinidad: Schoolgirl, 13, 6 months pregnant

(TRINIDAD NEWSDAY) – A 33-year-old man from the West was detained by Child Protection police after a 13-year-old schoolgirl who is six months pregnant confessed to being in a relationship with him for a year.
The girl told police over the weekend she began having a sexual relationship with the man when she was 12.
On Sunday the teen’s mother, who had noticed her daughter was putting on weight and vomiting all the time, took her for a check-up and discovered to her horror that her daughter was in an advanced stage of pregnancy.
The woman took her daughter to the Maraval police station on Sunday and reported the matter to InspHuggins, Cpl Christopher Arun and WPC Castle.
At the station the teen identified the husband of a female relative as being responsible for her pregnancy.
This is an on going situation in the Caribbean and elsewhere. Its only a few are caught or reported. If she didn't get pregnant no one would know. Then again there's the hush money situation.
Trust no one with ur kids. This mother fall short for not paying close attention to her daughter. This man should be boiled in hot oil. 13 is still a baby. Why do u have a wife yet u are a paedophile. U stole her innocence n her life growing as child . U bastard rot in hell. I'm sure he has kids. The wife he has should check whether their kids or her kids has been victimized by him as well. Trust no one but God with ur kids. N mothers pay closer attention to ur kids.