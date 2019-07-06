Trinidad school teacher dies after his car goes airborne into highway billboard

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — School teacher Dexter Pollard lost control of his car on the Uriah Butler Highway near Caroni some time on Thursday night.

The vehicle skidded off the highway, went airborne, and became lodged in a billboard.

No one witnessed the crash and people living nearby did not hear the impact.

It was only on Friday morning that the car was discovered. Pollard, 50, was in the driver’s seat, his body held in place by his seat belt. He was dead.

It is uncertain if he died on impact or sometime during the night.

The crash and the response of emergency personnel caused highway gridlock that left thousands of commuters stranded for hours.

Pollard’s body was removed at around 10a.m. but only after a crane was brought to the scene to ensure the car, a Ford Focus, did not topple off the billboard.

Pollard lived at Oropune Gardens, Piarco.

Police were told he may have suffered a medical emergency which caused the crash.

The body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre where an autopsy would be performed.

