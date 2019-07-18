Don't Miss
Trinidad robbery suspect takes on two cops, bites her way to freedom

By TRINIDAD EXPRESS
July 18, 2019

Screenshots taken from the wild video showing the failed arrest attempt.

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A Pleasantville woman bit her way to freedom when officers attempted to arrest on Tuesday.

The woman is a suspect in several robberies in San Fernando and when two officers attempted to arrest her she fought back ‘tooth and nail’.

The two constables were bitten multiple times, and one sustained serious injury to one of his fingers.

Around 11.45 a.m. PCs Narine and DeBoulet of Southern Division Task Force were on patrol at Orchid Gardens Pleasantville when they spotted the suspect who lives at Building C.

They approached the suspect and she began to run.

The officers caught up to her in one of the apartments and when they held onto her she wrestled with them to the ground.

She sunk her teeth into both officers as they tried to apprehend her and place tie straps on her hands.

A crowd of residents gathered around screaming abuses at the officers, claiming that the officers were using excessive force and a female police officer should have dealt with the suspect.

With the crowd screaming at the injured officers the woman got away from them.

The officers called for back-up and officers of SDTF and Mon Repos Police responded but the woman eluded recapture.

The injured constables were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where they were treated and discharged.

