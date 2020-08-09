Trinidad reports alarming increase in COVID cases

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — The Ministry of Health is reporting an alarming increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.
As of yesterday morning, these are the numbers:
Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and UWI site for testing for COVID-19 10,399
Number of unique patient tests completed 8,813
Number of repeated tests 1,586
Number of samples which have tested positive 243
Number of deaths 8
Number of persons discharged 135
The eighteen (18) positive cases reported below show results from samples taken during the period 31st July 2020 to present. Therefore this figure is NOT representative of the positive cases over the last 24 hours only.
