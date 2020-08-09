Trinidad reports alarming increase in COVID cases

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — The Ministry of Health is reporting an alarming increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

As of yesterday morning, these are the numbers:

Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and UWI site for testing for COVID-19 10,399

Number of unique patient tests completed 8,813

Number of repeated tests 1,586

Number of samples which have tested positive 243

Number of deaths 8

Number of persons discharged 135

The eighteen (18) positive cases reported below show results from samples taken during the period 31st July 2020 to present. Therefore this figure is NOT representative of the positive cases over the last 24 hours only.