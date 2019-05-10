Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

Trinidad: Relatives of kidnapped Jamaican businessman trying to reach out to his abductors

By NEWSDAY
May 9, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

Chin

(NEWSDAY) — Relatives of kidnapped Jamaican businessman Yohan Chin are pleading for his captors to call them “to complete the negotiations” for his safe release.

Newsday learnt that the relatives have contacted the staff of an established security-based firm to help get him back.

Up to today, the whereabouts of Chin remain unknown. He lives at Monica Drive, Block Four, Palmiste, and was reportedly kidnapped from his home on April 14 by gunmen dressed in police clothing.

Reports say Chin contacted a 36-year-old business partner asking for US$6 million from the sale of a parcel of land in Chaguanas.

The victim is also said to have asked for a further $400,000. While no reason was given for the requests for money, police said they might have been ransom demands.

Chin again called the partner asking him to sell a Porsche as well as his personal car, a Mercedes Benz.

Police detained the business partner who is the owner of a pharmacy, but later released him without charge.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.