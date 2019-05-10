Trinidad: Relatives of kidnapped Jamaican businessman trying to reach out to his abductors

(NEWSDAY) — Relatives of kidnapped Jamaican businessman Yohan Chin are pleading for his captors to call them “to complete the negotiations” for his safe release.

Newsday learnt that the relatives have contacted the staff of an established security-based firm to help get him back.

Up to today, the whereabouts of Chin remain unknown. He lives at Monica Drive, Block Four, Palmiste, and was reportedly kidnapped from his home on April 14 by gunmen dressed in police clothing.

Reports say Chin contacted a 36-year-old business partner asking for US$6 million from the sale of a parcel of land in Chaguanas.

The victim is also said to have asked for a further $400,000. While no reason was given for the requests for money, police said they might have been ransom demands.

Chin again called the partner asking him to sell a Porsche as well as his personal car, a Mercedes Benz.

Police detained the business partner who is the owner of a pharmacy, but later released him without charge.

