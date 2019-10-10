Don't Miss
Trinidad: Rehab centre pastor calls for apology from Police Commissioner Gary Griffith

By Trinidad Express
October 10, 2019

Pastor (left) wants apology from the police commissioner

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Founder of the Transformed Life Ministry Rehabilitation Centre Pastor Glen Awong is now calling for an apology from Police Commissioner Gary Griffith for the way he and staff were treated by Police yesterday.

He has invited Griffith to meet with him so he can understand the work of the rehabilitation center for drug-addicted and mentally challenged people.

“When you try to paint a man in black, remember a brush has two sides,” Awong said this morning.

He spoke to the media this morning.

One comment

  1. Right or Wrong
    October 10, 2019 at 4:57 PM

    Can someone just open a rehabilitation center. If indeed it is a registered center then apologize Mr. Commissioner. If not job well done. You can't force people to be rehabilitated. It must be done on one's free will.

    (0)(0)
    Reply

