Trinidad: Quarantine escapee captured by soldiers, security

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – ONE of the people quarantined over Covid-19 tried to abscond from one of the health facilities on Monday, but was caught and returned into the institution.

This was revealed by Minister of National Security Stuart Young at Tuesday’s media briefing.

Young said that members of the Defence Force, and private security officers located the individual and returned the person to the safety of the health facility back.

“If medical care health officials see it fit for someone to be brought to these facilities then they should stay. Otherwise they are considered more at risk to others and a potential risk to the population”, he said.

He reminded that there is a $50,000 fine and six months imprisonment for breaches of these regulations.

In an update of those hospitalised with the Covid-19 virus, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Roshan Parasram said that there was one additional case from Tobago, taking the number of cases to 106.

Parasram said that this was an imported case that was isolated from the onset, and therefor no pyramid of infection.

He said at Caura Hospital there – 26 cases mostly asymptomatic and awaiting negative testing for discharge.

At Couva Hospital there is one case in the Intensive Care Unit, three in the High Dependency Unit.

He said 66 are “doing very well, with the majority asymptomatic. These persons awaiting transfer our of the facility for decanting”.

At Balandra facility there were 22 people in quarantine also doing well no additional symptoms.