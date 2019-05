Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — Sensei Aaron Cromwell, 4th Dan and head instructor for Peaceful Warriors Martial Arts International- Pt.Fortin has joined the Trinidad and Tobago Karate Federation (TTKF).

Sensei Cromwell will be bringing over twenty-five years of knowledge and experience to TTKF.



He has represented his country many times at regional and international competitions and did very well.

His classes are held at Pt.Fortin West Secondary School.

For more info call 703-2298

( 0 ) ( 0 )