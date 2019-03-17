Trinidad Prison Service responds to inmate with firearm

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 7 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — The Prison Service today responded to photographs circulating on social media showing an inmate posing with what appears to be a firearm in a cell.

In a statement, the prison service said that the firearm is fake.

“It should be noted that the object being held in the photographs is one of the props which was used during a performance at the recently concluded Carnival Programme. Additionally, the photographs were taken prior to the programme and have since then been removed from the inmate’s possession”.

Nevertheless, said the prison service, the individual in the photographs has been identified and the necessary disciplinary steps are being taken for his actions, as searches of the Maximum Security Prison are being conducted.