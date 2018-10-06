Trinidad: Prison officer’s home firebombed

(T&T Guardian) — Police are investigating an incident in which a prison officer’s Tacarigua home was firebombed early yesterday.
According to reports, the attack occurred around 1.20 am while Khalil Baksh, 53, who is assigned to the Eastern Correction and Rehabilitation Centre in Santa Rosa, and his son, who is a police officer, were at home.
The father and son were awakened by a loud crashing noise and when they came outside they found a broken window pane and a small fire around it. They extinguished the fire and contacted police.
Video footage of the incident captured on CCTV cameras on Baksh’s home, showed two men walking in the road and stopping in front of Baksh’s home. The men then took out channa bombs (Molotov cocktails with dried chickpeas) from a bag they were carrying, lit three and hurled them towards the house before walking away. The men did not appear to be wearing masks when carrying out the act.
Contacted yesterday, Prison Officers’ Association (POA) secretary Gerard Gordon confirmed the incident. He said his organisation and senior prison officers had spoken to Baksh yesterday morning. Gordon declined to reveal what security measures, if any, have been instituted for Baksh and his family since.
No arrests had been made up to late yesterday. Police are investigating whether the incident was linked to his job or an incident which occurred while he was on duty.
Yesterday’s incident came three days after acting Prison Superintendent Wayne Jackson was murdered. Jackson, who was assigned to the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca, had just arrived at his Malabar home when he was ambushed and shot dead by gunmen.
Following the incident, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and a team of officers from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) toured the prison to determine areas where members of the unit could be deployed. The unit was implanted in the MSP on Thursday.