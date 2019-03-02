Trinidad: Principal beaten by citizens for disciplining student, Rowley condemns attack

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has condemned the attack on Tunapuna (Simbhoonath Capildeo) Hindu Primary School principal Jeewan Ramdhanie.
“I saw where two citizens went into a school and allegedly beat up a principal over the actions of the principal in dealing with a student. I consider this to be a probably one of the worst criminal actions to have taken place here in recent times,” Rowley said after returning from the 30th Caricom meeting in St Kitts and Nevis.
“There are far-reaching consequences of that stupidity,” he added.
Rowley said actions like that had the potential to destroy the “already tottering school system.”
“For this to happen, it must not be accepted as a matter of course, examples must be made of them so that no third person contemplates same,” Rowley said.
Rowley said teachers should not have to worry about enforcing rules and regulations in schools.
“I trust that this will be the last time we will see such a thing and it should be condemned by every voice in this country, every parent, every organisation,” he said.
He said the long arm of the law needed to reach out, nab those responsible and deal with them to discourage any recurrence.
According to reports, Ramdhanie was hit in the head with a baton by one of two men who attacked him on the school compound. Police said the men approached the security at about 2.40 pm on Wednesday and asked to speak to the principal regarding a recommendation. But when the men approached the principal’s office they pulled a baton and dealt him a blow. Ramdhanie was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mount Hope, where he was treated and discharged.