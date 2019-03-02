Trinidad: Principal beaten by citizens for disciplining student, Rowley condemns attack

Don't Miss
By Renuka Singh
March 2, 2019

Prin­ci­pal Jee­wan Ramd­hanie

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley has con­demned the at­tack on Tu­na­puna (Simb­hoonath Capildeo) Hin­du Pri­ma­ry School prin­ci­pal Jee­wan Ramd­hanie.

“I saw where two cit­i­zens went in­to a school and al­leged­ly beat up a prin­ci­pal over the ac­tions of the prin­ci­pal in deal­ing with a stu­dent. I con­sid­er this to be a prob­a­bly one of the worst crim­i­nal ac­tions to have tak­en place here in re­cent times,” Row­ley said af­ter re­turn­ing from the 30th Cari­com meet­ing in St Kitts and Nevis.

“There are far-reach­ing con­se­quences of that stu­pid­i­ty,” he added.

Row­ley said ac­tions like that had the po­ten­tial to de­stroy the “al­ready tot­ter­ing school sys­tem.”

“For this to hap­pen, it must not be ac­cept­ed as a mat­ter of course, ex­am­ples must be made of them so that no third per­son con­tem­plates same,” Row­ley said.

Row­ley said teach­ers should not have to wor­ry about en­forc­ing rules and reg­u­la­tions in schools.

“I trust that this will be the last time we will see such a thing and it should be con­demned by every voice in this coun­try, every par­ent, every or­gan­i­sa­tion,” he said.

He said the long arm of the law need­ed to reach out, nab those re­spon­si­ble and deal with them to dis­cour­age any re­cur­rence.

Ac­cord­ing to re­ports, Ramd­hanie was hit in the head with a ba­ton by one of two men who at­tacked him on the school com­pound. Po­lice said the men ap­proached the se­cu­ri­ty at about 2.40 pm on Wednes­day and asked to speak to the prin­ci­pal re­gard­ing a rec­om­men­da­tion. But when the men ap­proached the prin­ci­pal’s of­fice they pulled a ba­ton and dealt him a blow. Ramd­hanie was tak­en to the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex, Mount Hope, where he was treat­ed and dis­charged.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

