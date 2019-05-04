Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

Trinidad: Priest condemns cowardly killing of Quinteros family

By Sascha Wilson
May 4, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

PHOTOS BY KRISTIAN DE SILVA

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Even as mourn­ers flocked in­to the St Bene­dict’s Ro­man Catholic Church yes­ter­day to bid farewell to Palmiste mur­der vic­tims George Quin­tero, his wife In­grid Gar­cia-Quin­tero and their daugh­ter Marisol Gar­cia-Quin­tero, the mo­tive be­hind their slay­ings re­mained a mys­tery.

De­scrib­ing the mur­ders of the fam­i­ly as a cow­ard­ly act, Fa­ther Wil­fred John told mourn­ers to leave their killers in the hands of God.

In his homi­ly, John said the Quin­teros’ loved ones will car­ry this bur­den for a long time be­cause of the “sud­den­ness of this tragedy.”

Pray­ing that one day they will reach the stage of ac­cep­tance and peace, John said, “Even now you are ask­ing ques­tions, all of us are ask­ing ques­tions and we are find­ing no an­swers.”

He said such tragedies will have a phys­i­cal, spir­i­tu­al and men­tal toll on peo­ple.

“I am not go­ing in­to the ram­i­fi­ca­tions of crime right now be­cause that will be dig­ni­fy­ing those who per­pe­trat­ed this cow­ard­ly act. We are not here to dig­ni­fy them. We are not here to lift them up. We are not here to let them say ‘well we did this and we made the news and the priest pre­sid­ing spoke about some­thing that we did,’ we not go­ing to dig­ni­fy that.”

Not­ing that it was the sea­son of East­er, he said, “We are go­ing to leave them in the hands of God, leave them. They will get no ac­co­lades from us to­day those who are be­hind this cow­ard­ly act.”

How­ev­er, he con­ced­ed said the ques­tions on the mind of those gath­ered would still be why.

“As we sit and we won­der why, why, why … we won­der about the in­hu­man­i­ty of man to­wards man. We won­der about the cru­el­ty which is tak­ing over the hearts of peo­ple…We won­der at the lack of fel­low feel­ing, we won­der, we won­der.”

He said the Quin­teros’ killers will even­tu­al­ly an­swer to God.

Rather than mourn, he told the con­gre­ga­tion they should pray for the de­part­ed souls and for God to have “mer­cy on us all.” He said be­reaved rel­a­tives could take so­lace know­ing that God was with them in times of grief, sor­row and chal­lenge.

Re­mem­ber­ing his un­cle as a gen­tle­man with a gen­tle soul, Kabir Singh said Quin­tero worked Sun­day to Sun­day, al­ways had a warm smile, was full of love and al­ways put his fam­i­ly first. He re­called that a val­ued les­son from him was “his con­tent­ment and pos­i­tiv­i­ty to what­ev­er sit­u­a­tion.”

Cindy Ling said her aunt, Gar­cia-Quin­tero, was a pray­ing per­son and each time she sat in a car she would say a prayer.

“It was nev­er a day she will not say her prayers,” Ling said, not­ing the fact that her aunt is in the hands of God might bring some com­fort to those griev­ing her loss.

“She was a cheer­ful, fun lov­ing la­dy who was full of life, feisty and fun­ny.”

How­ev­er, Ling said her aunt’s great­est pas­sion was her hus­band and two daugh­ters. She de­scribed her cousin Marisol as a very qui­et, in­ter­est­ing and amaz­ing per­son. A pri­vate cre­ma­tion was held af­ter the ser­vice.

The bod­ies of Quin­tero, 52, a con­trac­tor, Gar­cia-Quin­tero, 61 and Marisol, 33, were found in their pick-up van along the Solomon Ho­choy High­way on a bridge near Ste Madeleine around 7 am on Mon­day. There were gun­shot wounds to their heads and faces and bul­let holes in both wind­screens and a rear win­dow. It is be­lieved they were re­turn­ing home from Movi­eTowne when they were at­tacked.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.