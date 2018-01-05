Trinidad: Port worker charged with car auction fraud

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A clerical assistant employed with the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, is expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate on Thursday charged with 14 counts of fraud.

The sum involved amounts to amounting to $209,300, and there the four alleged victims linked to the charges which occurred between May and July 2017.

Michael Fournillier, 32, of Montrose, Chaguanas was charged with nine counts of money laundering, two counts of forgery, two counts of uttering fraudulent documents and one count of larceny trick.

The accused is alleged to have pretended to be in a position to supply several new and foreign used motor vehicles from the Port Authority, via auction, to the four victims.